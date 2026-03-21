Stephen Curry Out March 21 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury
Stephen Curry (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday evening, the Hawks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Curry had 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one block in his most recent appearance, a 131-124 loss to the Pistons on Jan. 30. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.