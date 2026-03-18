Stephen Curry Out March 18 Against Celtics Due To Knee Injury
Stephen Curry (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Celtics on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Celtics are favored by 11.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Curry totaled 23 points, one rebound, two assists and one block in his last action, a 131-124 loss to the Pistons on Jan. 30. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.