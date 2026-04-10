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Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors • #30 G

Stephen Curry DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

Stephen Curry (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7, Curry put up 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Curry is averaging 27.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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