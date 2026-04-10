Stephen Curry DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury

In his last appearance, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7, Curry put up 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Curry is averaging 27.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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