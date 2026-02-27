Spencer Jones Questionable Feb. 27 Against Thunder Due To Shoulder Injury
Spencer Jones (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Thunder are favored by 8.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25, Jones had six points, seven rebounds and one block. Jones is averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.