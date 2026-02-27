FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets

Spencer Jones

Denver Nuggets • #21 SF

Spencer Jones Questionable Feb. 27 Against Thunder Due To Shoulder Injury

Spencer Jones (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Thunder are favored by 8.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25, Jones had six points, seven rebounds and one block. Jones is averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Spencer Jones

