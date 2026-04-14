Spencer Jones DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29, Jones put up one assist, one steal and one block. Jones averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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