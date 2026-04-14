Spencer Jones DTD For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29, Jones put up one assist, one steal and one block. Jones averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.