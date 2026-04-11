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Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets

Spencer Jones

Denver Nuggets • #21 SF

Spencer Jones DTD For April 12 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury

Spencer Jones (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Jones totaled one assist, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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