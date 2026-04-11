Spencer Jones DTD For April 12 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury

Jones totaled one assist, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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