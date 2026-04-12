Simone Fontecchio DTD For April 12 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 140-117 win over the Wizards on April 10, Fontecchio totaled 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Fontecchio is averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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