Simone Fontecchio DTD For April 12 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury
Simone Fontecchio (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Heat are favored by 2.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 140-117 win over the Wizards on April 10, Fontecchio totaled 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Fontecchio is averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.