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Sharife Cooper
Washington Wizards

Sharife Cooper

Washington Wizards • #13 PG

Sharife Cooper Questionable March 14 Against Celtics Due To Ankle Injury

Sharife Cooper (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Celtics are favored by 19.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Cooper totaled two points and one assist in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12. Cooper is averaging 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sharife Cooper

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