Sharife Cooper Questionable March 14 Against Celtics Due To Ankle Injury

Cooper totaled two points and one assist in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12. Cooper is averaging 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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