Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Oblique Injury

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 20 points, one rebound, 11 assists, one steal and one block in his last action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his team in both points (31.1 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.3 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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