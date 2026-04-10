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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Oblique Injury

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oblique) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 20 points, one rebound, 11 assists, one steal and one block in his last action, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his team in both points (31.1 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.3 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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