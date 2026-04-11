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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder • #2 PG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Oblique Injury

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oblique) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 20 points, one rebound, 11 assists, one steal and one block in his last appearance, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team in both points (31.1 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 4.3 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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