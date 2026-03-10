Seth Curry Out March 10 Against Bulls Due To Sciatic Nerve Injury

In his most recent game, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9, Curry put up 13 points, one rebound and three assists. Curry is averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.