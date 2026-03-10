Seth Curry Out March 10 Against Bulls Due To Sciatic Nerve Injury
Seth Curry (Sciatic Nerve) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9, Curry put up 13 points, one rebound and three assists. Curry is averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
