Seth Curry DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Adductor Injury

Last time out on March 13, Curry put up one rebound and one assist in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Curry is averaging 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

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