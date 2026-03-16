Seth Curry DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Adductor Injury
Seth Curry (Adductor) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Curry put up one rebound and one assist in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Curry is averaging 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.