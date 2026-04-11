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Seth Curry
Golden State Warriors

Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors • #31 PG

Seth Curry DTD For April 12 Against Clippers Due To Adductor Injury

Seth Curry (Adductor) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Clippers are favored by 9 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 9, Curry posted 11 points and two rebounds in a 119-103 loss to the Lakers. Curry is averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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