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Scotty Pippen Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #1 PG

Scotty Pippen Jr. Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Toe Injury

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Toe) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 15.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Pippen totaled 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7. Pippen is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scotty Pippen Jr.

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