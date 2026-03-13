Scotty Pippen Jr. Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Toe Injury

Pippen totaled 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 123-120 loss to the Clippers on March 7. Pippen is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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