Scottie Barnes Questionable March 13 Against Suns (Illness)

Scottie Barnes (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Suns on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Raptors are favored by 3.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Barnes recorded nine points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans. Barnes is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 18.8 points and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

