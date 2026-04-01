Scottie Barnes Questionable April 1 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

In his last game on March 31, Barnes put up five points, one rebound, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in a 127-116 loss to the Pistons. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

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