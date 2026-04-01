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Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors • #4 SF

Scottie Barnes Questionable April 1 Against Kings Due To Shoulder Injury

Scottie Barnes (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Kings on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Raptors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Barnes put up five points, one rebound, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks in a 127-116 loss to the Pistons. Barnes leads his squad in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 18.4 points and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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