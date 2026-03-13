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Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies

Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies • #7 PF

Santi Aldama DTD For March 13 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

Santi Aldama (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 15.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 129-125 win over the Kings on Feb. 4, Aldama had 12 points, six rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Aldama is averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Santi Aldama

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