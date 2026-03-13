Santi Aldama DTD For March 13 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

In his last action, a 129-125 win over the Kings on Feb. 4, Aldama had 12 points, six rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Aldama is averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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