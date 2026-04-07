Sandro Mamukelashvili Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Mamukelashvili put up 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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