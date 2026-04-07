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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Knee Injury

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 1 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

Mamukelashvili put up 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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