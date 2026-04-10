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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill Out April 10 Against Hawks Due To Hamstring Injury

Sam Merrill (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Hawks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Merrill put up six points, three assists and one steal in a 122-116 win over the Hawks. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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