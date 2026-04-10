Sam Merrill Out April 10 Against Hawks Due To Hamstring Injury

Last time out on April 8, Merrill put up six points, three assists and one steal in a 122-116 win over the Hawks. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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