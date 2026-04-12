Sam Hauser DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Back Injury
Sam Hauser (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, Hauser had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.