Sam Hauser DTD For April 12 Against Magic Due To Back Injury

In his most recent game, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, Hauser had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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