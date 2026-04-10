Saddiq Bey Questionable April 10 Against Celtics (Rest)

In his last appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5, Bey tallied 32 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Bey is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.