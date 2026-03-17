Ryan Rollins Questionable March 17 Against Cavaliers (Illness)
Ryan Rollins (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 11 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 15, Rollins recorded 20 points, two rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 134-123 win over the Pacers. Rollins paces his squad in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.