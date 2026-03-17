Ryan Rollins Questionable March 17 Against Cavaliers (Illness)

In his last game on March 15, Rollins recorded 20 points, two rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 134-123 win over the Pacers. Rollins paces his squad in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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