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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins Out March 29 Against Clippers Due To Hip Injury

Ryan Rollins (Hip) is out for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday afternoon, the Clippers are favored by 17 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28, Rollins had 12 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal and one block. Rollins is tops on his team in both points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Rollins

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