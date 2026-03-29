Ryan Rollins Out March 29 Against Clippers Due To Hip Injury

In his most recent game, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28, Rollins had 12 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal and one block. Rollins is tops on his team in both points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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