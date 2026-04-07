Ryan Rollins Out April 7 Against Nets Due To Hip Injury

In his last appearance, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Rollins totaled 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Rollins paces his squad in both points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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