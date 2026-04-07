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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins Out April 7 Against Nets Due To Hip Injury

Ryan Rollins (Hip) is out for the upcoming game against the Nets on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Bucks are favored by 1 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Rollins totaled 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Rollins paces his squad in both points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Rollins

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