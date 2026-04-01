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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Hip Injury

Ryan Rollins (Hip) is out for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday evening, the Rockets are favored by 19 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Rollins posted 24 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Rollins leads his squad in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Rollins

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