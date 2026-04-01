Ryan Rollins Out April 1 Against Rockets Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on March 31, Rollins posted 24 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Rollins leads his squad in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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