Ryan Rollins DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Hip Injury

Rollins totaled 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5. Rollins paces his squad in both points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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