Ryan Rollins DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Hip Injury
Ryan Rollins (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 18.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Rollins totaled 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5. Rollins paces his squad in both points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.