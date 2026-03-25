Ryan Dunn Questionable March 24 Against Nuggets Due To Groin Injury

Last time out on March 22, Dunn posted 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in a 120-98 win over the Raptors. Dunn is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.