Ryan Dunn Questionable March 24 Against Nuggets Due To Groin Injury
Ryan Dunn (Groin) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. As of Tuesday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 22, Dunn posted 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in a 120-98 win over the Raptors. Dunn is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.