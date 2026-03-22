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Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook Out March 22 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury

Russell Westbrook (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Westbrook recorded 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks in a 139-118 loss to the 76ers. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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