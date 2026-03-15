Russell Westbrook Out March 15 Against Jazz Due To Foot Injury
Russell Westbrook (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Jazz on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday afternoon, the Kings are favored by 3 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14, Westbrook had 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.