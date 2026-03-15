Russell Westbrook Out March 15 Against Jazz Due To Foot Injury

In his last appearance, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14, Westbrook had 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Westbrook is tops on his team in assists with 6.6 per game, and averages 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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