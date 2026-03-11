Russell Westbrook Out March 11 Against Hornets Due To Quadricep Injury
Russell Westbrook (Quadricep) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Westbrook posted 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 114-109 win over the Pacers. Westbrook paces his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
