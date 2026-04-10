Russell Westbrook Out April 10 Against Warriors Due To Foot Injury

Westbrook tallied 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19. Westbrook paces his squad in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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