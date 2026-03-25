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Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook DTD For March 26 Against Magic Due To Foot Injury

Russell Westbrook (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Thursday, March 26.

What It Means

Westbrook had 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19. Westbrook paces his squad in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Russell Westbrook

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