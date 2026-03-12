Russell Westbrook DTD For March 14 Against Clippers Due To Quadricep Injury
Russell Westbrook (Quadricep) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Saturday, March 14.
What It Means
Westbrook tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in his last action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. Westbrook is tops on his squad in assists with 6.5 per game, and averages 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.