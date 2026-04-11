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Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings • #18 PG

Russell Westbrook DTD For April 12 Against Trail Blazers Due To Foot Injury

Russell Westbrook (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, Westbrook put up 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks. Westbrook leads his squad in assists with 6.7 per game, and averages 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Russell Westbrook

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