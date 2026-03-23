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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura Questionable March 23 Against Pistons Due To Calf Injury

Rui Hachimura (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Lakers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Hachimura recorded two points, one rebound and one block in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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