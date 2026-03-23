Rui Hachimura Questionable March 23 Against Pistons Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 21, Hachimura recorded two points, one rebound and one block in a 105-104 win over the Magic. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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