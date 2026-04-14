Rudy Gobert DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets (Rest)

In his most recent action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Gobert put up five points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

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