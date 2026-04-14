Rudy Gobert DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets (Rest)
Rudy Gobert (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7, Gobert put up five points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.