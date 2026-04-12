FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale Out April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

Royce O'Neale (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 212.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, O'Neale had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News