Royce O'Neale Out April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, O'Neale had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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