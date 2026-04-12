Royce O'Neale Out April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury
Royce O'Neale (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 212.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, O'Neale had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.