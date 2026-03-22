Royce O'Neale DTD For March 22 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 17, O'Neale posted nine points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.