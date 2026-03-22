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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale DTD For March 22 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury

Royce O'Neale (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, O'Neale posted nine points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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