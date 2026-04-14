Royce O'Neale DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, O'Neale tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

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