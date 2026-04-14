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Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns SF

Royce O'Neale DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Knee Injury

Royce O'Neale (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament matchup against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 101-73 loss to the Lakers on April 10, O'Neale tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce O'Neale

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