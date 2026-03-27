Robert Williams III Questionable March 27 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury
Robert Williams III (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 10 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Williams posted six points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 130-99 win over the Bucks. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.