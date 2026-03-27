Robert Williams III Questionable March 27 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 25, Williams posted six points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 130-99 win over the Bucks. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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