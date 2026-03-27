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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III Questionable March 27 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury

Robert Williams III (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 10 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Williams posted six points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 130-99 win over the Bucks. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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