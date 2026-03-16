Robert Williams III Questionable March 16 Against Nets Due To Injury Management Injury

Williams tallied six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in his last appearance, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

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