Robert Williams III Questionable March 16 Against Nets Due To Injury Management Injury
Robert Williams III (Injury Management) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Williams tallied six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in his last appearance, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.