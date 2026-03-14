Robert Williams III Questionable March 13 Against Jazz Due To Knee Injury
Robert Williams III (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 15.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Williams put up six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.