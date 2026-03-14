Robert Williams III Questionable March 13 Against Jazz Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 10, Williams put up six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

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