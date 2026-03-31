FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett DTD For March 31 Against Pistons Due To Shoulder Injury

RJ Barrett (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. As of Monday evening, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Barrett totaled 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News