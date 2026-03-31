RJ Barrett DTD For March 31 Against Pistons Due To Shoulder Injury

In his most recent action, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Barrett totaled 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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