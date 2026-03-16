Quinten Post Questionable March 16 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury
Quinten Post (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Post had 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in his most recent action, a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on March 15. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.