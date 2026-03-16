Quinten Post Questionable March 16 Against Wizards Due To Foot Injury

Post had 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in his most recent action, a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on March 15. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.