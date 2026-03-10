FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors

Quinten Post

Golden State Warriors • #21 C

Quinten Post Questionable March 10 Against Bulls Due To Foot Injury

Quinten Post (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9, Post put up 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Post is averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

