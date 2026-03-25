Quinten Post Out March 25 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury
Quinten Post (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Nets on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Post put up eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.