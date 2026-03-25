Quinten Post Out March 25 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury

Post put up eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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