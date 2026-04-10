Quinten Post Out April 10 Against Kings Due To Foot Injury
Quinten Post (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 29, Post posted two rebounds and one block in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Post is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.