Quinten Post Out April 10 Against Kings Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on March 29, Post posted two rebounds and one block in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Post is averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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