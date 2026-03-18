Quenton Jackson Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Calf Injury
Quenton Jackson (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Jackson put up seven points, four rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Jackson is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.