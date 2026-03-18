Quenton Jackson Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Calf Injury

Jackson put up seven points, four rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17. Jackson is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.