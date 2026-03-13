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Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers

Quenton Jackson

Indiana Pacers • #29 PG

Quenton Jackson Out March 13 Against Knicks Due To Calf Injury

Quenton Jackson (Calf) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Knicks are favored by 11.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Jackson put up four points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in a 114-109 loss to the Kings. Jackson is averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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