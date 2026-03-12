FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers

Quenton Jackson

Indiana Pacers • #29 PG

Quenton Jackson DTD For March 12 Against Suns Due To Calf Injury

Quenton Jackson (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Jackson recorded four points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in a 114-109 loss to the Kings. Jackson is averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

